Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells $1,997,100.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.80. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

