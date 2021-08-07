Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.66. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.