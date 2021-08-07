Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $30,241,055.37 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.10.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.