Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of INSP opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

