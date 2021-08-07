Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a twelve month low of $192.98 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

