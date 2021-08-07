Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $205,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 37.0% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

