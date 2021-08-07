Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,766 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.