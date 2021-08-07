Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Cut to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock.

IPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.45.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL stock opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.12.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.