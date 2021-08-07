Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

