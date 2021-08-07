International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on September 10th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.