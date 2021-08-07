International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $57.89 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

