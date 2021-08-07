International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.51 ($1.95). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 191,013 shares traded.

IPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £326.71 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

