Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.