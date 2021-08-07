IntriCon (IIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

