Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of IVA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.