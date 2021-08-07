Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 72.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 217,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,045. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73.

