Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

