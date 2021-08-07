Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 7.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $64,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,603. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49.

