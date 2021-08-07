Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG remained flat at $$25.10 on Friday. 84,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

