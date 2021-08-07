Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

