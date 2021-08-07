Investors Purchase High Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 52,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,594% compared to the average volume of 3,080 call options.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.