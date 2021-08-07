Investors Purchase High Volume of Ross Stores Call Options (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 422% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,688 call options.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

