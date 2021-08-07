Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.59 Million

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $165.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.35 million and the lowest is $149.64 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $615.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.63 million to $617.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $660.61 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 763,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

