IP Group Plc (IPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.48 on September 27th

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IPO opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.26.

IPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other IP Group news, insider Aedhmar Hynes bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £24,360 ($31,826.50). Also, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

