iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

