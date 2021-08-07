iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 44,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 404,767 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.72.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

