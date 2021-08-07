Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

