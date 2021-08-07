Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.