Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

