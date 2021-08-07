iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

