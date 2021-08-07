iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

