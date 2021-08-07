iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,556,553 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

