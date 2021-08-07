iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

IWB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.39. 450,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

