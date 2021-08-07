iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $471.38

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $471.38 and last traded at $471.38, with a volume of 2373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

