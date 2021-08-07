iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.