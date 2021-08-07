Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $180,990.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JBL opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.