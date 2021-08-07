Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 237.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $14,344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jabil by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 132.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

