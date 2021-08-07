James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

JRVR stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

