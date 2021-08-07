Jane Nielsen Sells 4,233 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RL stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

