Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABST. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.11 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

