Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRG. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

