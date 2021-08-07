Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,062 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

