Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 1,725,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after buying an additional 1,545,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.