Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,137 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 369.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 1,957,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:RMGBU opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.