Jane Street Group LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of BLTS opened at $9.70 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

