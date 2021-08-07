Jane Street Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSB opened at $33.76 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

