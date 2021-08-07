Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHICU. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,566 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHICU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

