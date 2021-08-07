Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Samuel Saxton Buys 114,286 Shares

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) insider Samuel Saxton acquired 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.06 ($17,142.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Jayride Group alerts:

Jayride Group Company Profile

Jayride Group Limited owns and operates airport transfers marketplace in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates Jayride.com, an airport transfers marketplace that enables travelers to compare and book rides worldwide through approximately 3,700 ride service companies and 1,600 airports.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jayride Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayride Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.