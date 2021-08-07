Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiaSorin in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaSorin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $204.51 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

