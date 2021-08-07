Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $53.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

